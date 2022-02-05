Warns against military intervention

By David Odama – Lafia

The Catholic, Bishop of Lafia Diocese, in Nasarawa State, Dr. David Ajang at the weekend cautioned politicians against inviting the military to take over the reign of government with their actions and inaction that were capable of truncating the elvolving democracy in the country.

Ajang accused politicians of being responsible for most coups in Africa, advised politicians in Nigeria to guide their ultrances, over heating the polity by playing the game according to the tenent in order to ensure the sustain the nation haven’t Democracy.

Speaking at the 10th wedding Anniversary of a member of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Daniel Oga Ogazi at Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state, the clergy attributed incidences of coup in Africa

to bad governance, corruption and the neglect of the youth in the scheme of things.

While advising politicians to eschew rancour, hate speechees, promotion of religious sentiment, ethnicity, Bishop Ajang appealed to the political gladiators to create an enabling environment and open up the political space that would involve the youth, create job for the benefit of the generality of the people.

While Delivery sermon at the occasion, Ajang urged the couples to always appreciate the marrital institution by loving one another, show understanding, tolerate till death make them part, just as he urged parents to continue to inculcate moral values on their children in the interest for the families to grow.

Meanwhile, the Arch Bishop of Jos, Dr Matthew Ishaya Audu has challenged the political gladiators to engage the youths in positive ventures rather than using them as tools to settle discord adding the nation must trade. with caution as the stage is getting set for 2023 general elections.

The clergy lamented the use of the youths as thugs, said the nation would be seating on a time bomb if the trend is not change saying “the youth you are using and equipping against your opponent may turn against you tommorow, which will be detrimental to the peace of the country.

He said lack of education, unemployment and other acts are largely responsible for the high level of insecurity in the country, and congratulated the couples for sustaining the blessed home for 10 years and wished them successful marriage life.

