What is choking Nigeria’s democracy?

Warns against military intervention

By David Odama – Lafia

The Catholic, Bishop of Lafia Diocese, in Nasarawa State,  Dr. David Ajang at the weekend  cautioned politicians against inviting the military to take over the reign of government with their actions and inaction that were capable of truncating the  elvolving democracy in the country.

Ajang   accused   politicians of being responsible  for most coups  in Africa, advised politicians in  Nigeria  to guide their ultrances, over heating the polity by playing the game according to the  tenent in order to ensure the  sustain the nation haven’t  Democracy.

Speaking  at the 10th  wedding Anniversary of a  member of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Daniel Oga Ogazi at Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state, the clergy   attributed incidences of coup in Africa
to bad governance, corruption and  the neglect of the youth in  the scheme of things.

While advising politicians to  eschew rancour, hate speechees, promotion of religious sentiment, ethnicity, Bishop Ajang appealed to the political gladiators to create an enabling environment  and  open up the political space that would involve the youth,  create job  for the benefit of the generality of the people.  

While Delivery sermon at the occasion, Ajang  urged the couples  to always appreciate the marrital institution by loving one another,  show understanding, tolerate  till death make them part, just as he urged  parents to continue to inculcate moral values on their children in the interest  for the  families to grow.

Meanwhile,  the  Arch Bishop of Jos, Dr Matthew Ishaya Audu has  challenged the political gladiators  to engage the youths in positive ventures rather than  using them as  tools to settle discord   adding the nation must trade. with caution as  the stage is getting set for  2023 general elections.

The clergy  lamented  the use of the  youths as thugs, said the nation would be seating on a time bomb if the trend is not change saying “the  youth you are using  and equipping against your opponent may turn  against you tommorow, which  will be detrimental to  the peace of the country.

He said   lack of education, unemployment and  other acts are largely responsible for the high level of insecurity in the country, and congratulated the couples for  sustaining the blessed home  for 10 years  and wished them  successful marriage life.

