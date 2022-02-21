It’s Mutiny by Yahoo Yahoo Politicians, says ex-PGF DG

.

Respect party supremacy, Nabena cautions



Exercise might hold in June

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The decision by the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to indefinitely postpone the party’s February 26 national convention has been dogged by a wave of controversies.

The

CECPC had on Monday notified the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC of its decision to conduct zonal congresses on Saturday, 26th March 2022.

That decision effectively erases its earlier timetable which fixed the convention for this Saturday.

The letter dated 21st February was addressed to the INEC Chairman and jointly signed by Gov. Buni and the National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

In the letter, the CECPC said; “This notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is predicated on the evaluation of our Party Constitution.

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our Party Constitution we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday 26th March 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem”.

Indications also emerged on Monday that the convention might now hold in June.

A top party source who spoke with Vanguard said with the zonal congresses holding on March 26, it would require at least two weeks to resolve issues that would emanate from the exercise.

He added that since the Muslim Ramadan fast will take the whole of April, the only possibility is to conduct the convention between May and June.

Controversies

Former Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman described the action of the CECPC as mutiny by fraudulent politicians.

According to him, “it is no longer questionable that our party, APC, is being held captive by a small group of dishonest leaders whose only interest is to impose themselves as either Presidential or Vice-Presidential candidates for 2023 elections”.

He said the majority of the 13- member CECPC has sadly been reduced to observers as meetings hardly take place and even when meetings hold, decisions are hardly implemented.

4 Govs working against Convention

According to Lukman, beyond members of the CECPC, the Progressive Governors Forum PGF is being disrespected and its decisions and leadership are now being snubbed.

He said; “His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, in flagrant disregard to every known procedure of managing affairs of the party relate only with His Excellency Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, His Excellency Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and His Excellency Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State based on the plot to retain His Excellency Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the Party up to the time of conducting the primary that will produce candidates for 2023 elections. The other person who is also active in this political ponzi scheme is the CECPC Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, who is also aspiring to emerge as the Akwa Ibom Governorship candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections.

“Interestingly, perhaps except for His Excellency Dapo Abiodun, three of them – His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, His Excellency Yahaya Bello, and His Excellency Hope Uzodinma – are all aspiring to become either Presidential or Vice-Presidential candidate. Although His Excellency Mai Mala Buni is not open about his ambition, some of the speculation promoted by people very close to him is that once he is the one to organise the primary to produce candidates for 2023 elections, he stands a good chance to emerge as the Vice-Presidential candidate or even the Presidential candidate, if the North is to produce the Presidential candidate. In the case of His Excellency Hope Uzodinma, he is being alleged to be aspiring to emerge as a Vice-Presidential candidate to a Northern candidate. Already, His Excellency Yahaya Bello has declared his aspiration to emerge as the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party.

“As for His Excellency Dapo Abiodun, he is being guaranteed a second term ticket to emerge as the Ogun State Governorship candidate for 2023 election, which is to block any potential contest given the strong opposition he faces from the former Governor of the state, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun. Beyond guaranteeing His Excellency Dapo Abiodun second term ticket, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni has attempted to make similar offers to all first term Governors of APC. Some of these stories flying around are almost like tales by moonlight, but from every indication, they are true scripts being acted by His Excellency Mai Mala Buni and his associates.

“It is clear that Mai Mala Buni is as opposed to organising the APC National Convention on February 26, 2022, or any time soon. Consequently, he is working with other dishonest leaders, notably, Yahaya Bello, Hope Uzodinma, Dapo Abiodun, and a few others. For all that matters, as far as Mai Mala Buni, Yahaya Bello, Hope Uzodinma, and Dapo Abiodun are concerned, even if there is the decision to postpone the Convention by another two weeks, or any time soon, they will do everything to sabotage it and ensure another postponement. It is a mutiny against the authority of the party and all its designated leaders, especially President Buhari, being carried by very dishonest people who can best be described as Yahoo Yahoo politicians.

“All committed leaders and members of the APC must initiate the process of disciplinary enquiry against these dishonest leaders. If there was any doubt about the reprehensible conduct of these dishonest leaders and the fact that they are working to destroy the APC because of their selfish interests, by now it should be very clear to all discerning leaders and members. Both PGF, its leadership, President Buhari and all leaders of the party should take every step to reorganise the leadership of the CECPC. Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe should as a matter of urgency and in the overall interest of saving the APC should be replaced and removed as members of the CECPC. The CECPC has very well competent and trustworthy leaders among the other eleven members to pilot the affairs of the party and organise a successful National Convention immediately”, Lukman added.

Respect party supremacy – Nabena

Meanwhile, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has sounded a note of caution to some members he described as “fifth columnists and their sponsors” to stop working against the national leadership of the ruling party.

While condemning what he described as acts of insubordination against the party leadership, Nabena said those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on national televisions and on other media platforms should know that the national convention will come and go but the damage they would have done the party’s image will remain.

According to him, the APC leadership has already identified some Governors and Ministers who are allegedly behind unwarranted media attacks against the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC.

The Bayelsa born politician said his intervention became necessary because the APC belongs to all, including him and those causing the damage.

According to Nabena, there is no specific time the party must hold the said National Convention.

He added that the CECPC under Mai Mala Buni cannot be stampeded into taking actions to please few people but inimical to the interest of large members of the party.

Nabena said; “I appeal to our leaders at all levels to trust the CECPC leadership and eschew every form of action that will portray APC in bad light.

“Those sponsoring fifth columnists against the APC Chairman and the party leadership are like political vultures who feed on dead meat but presently there is no dead meat for them to eat.

“The party leadership knows them and at the appropriate time, actions will be taken against them according to the APC constitution.”

One of the national Chairmanship aspirants in the party, Chief Sunny Sylvester Moniedafe on his part said he had no issues with the postponement insofar as all stakeholders are carried along.

“So long as the party leadership carries all stakeholders along, I do not have any objections”, he stated.

In its own reaction, the APC Rebirth group faulted the decision to conduct the zonal congresses, saying it is alien to the party constitution.

Convener of the group, Engr. Aliyu Audu said the decision was part of calculated attempts by the Buni-led caretaker committee to elongate his tenure in office.

He said: “It is a clear case of abuse of power and blatant reign of impunity. Buni will not stop at anything until he ruins the party.”