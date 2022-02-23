.

Omeiza Ajayi, & Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

An International Non-Governmental Organization INGO, the CBM Global Disability Inclusion has tasked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to quicken steps to end all forms of violence and discrimination against Persons Living With Disabilities PLWDs in the country.

Country Director of the organization, Ekaete Umoh who gave the charge Tuesday in Abuja at a media sensitization on the plights of PLWDs in Nigeria also sought collaboration with the Federal Government to ensure that the Global Disability Summit – 2022, Commitments are implemented in the country.

Vanguard recalls that the first Global Disability Summit GDS held in 2018 was hounoured by stakeholders and the Federal Government working to promote inclusiveness. The government is also a signatory to some of the goals and commitment aimed towards the promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities.

The commitments agreed and signed to by the Nigerian Government included capacity-strengthening of organizations of persons with disabilities in the Global South; Inclusive Education; Inclusive Health; Inclusive Employment and Livelihoods; Inclusion in situations of crises and conflict, Including a focus on climate change.

According to the country director, “There is no better time than after the second Global Disability Summit (GDS) co-hosted by the International Disability Alliance, and Governments of Ghana and Norway.

“The event ran for two days from 15-17 February 2022 and was well attended by very important stakeholders across national governments, multilateral donors, International NGOs, Organizations of Persons with Disabilities, Civil Society Organizations, and the organized private sector.

“The first GDS held in 2015 was also well attended by various stakeholders working to promote disability inclusion and development in 2016, and the Government of Nigeria was a part of the summit, and it signed and committed to some set of goals to push for the promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities.

“In line with these, CBM Global is willing and able to collaborate with the Government of Nigeria towards achieving its GDS2022 commitments as these commitments align with our strategic objectives as an organization”.