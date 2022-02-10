By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

YENAGOA – BAYELSA State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has warned land speculators to stay away from the 6000 hectares of land acquired by the government for the new Yenagoa City.

Diri particularly warned the landlords, who had forfeited their rights to the ownership of the land to steer clear.

The governor spoke while performing the groundbreaking for the new commissioner’s quarters as part of activities to mark his second anniversary of his administration.

Diri initiated the project under the supervision of the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Esau Andrew.

The governor was reacting to an appeal made by the landlords of the site comprising Amarata, Fangbe, Tombia, Onopa, and Yenizue Gene communities not to forget the families in terms of employment and contracts.

Diri said: “I want to thank the families who are well represented here for cooperating with government and for giving up their right of ownership of this land to the state government for the development of Bayelsa State and Yenagoa metropolis.

“It follows that this land is no longer your community. The landlord of this land today is the government of Bayelsa State. That is what the previous landlords of the airports facility should understand. We have heard reports and sometimes even protest of going to disrupt operations at the airport.

“The moment by the laws of this country the state government acquires your land and pays compensation fully, it means that that land is no longer your own. So my brother, you have sold the goat and the rope to Bayelsa State government and we appreciate you for that.

“It doesn’t actually mean that like you appealed to the government, if there are certain things to benefit, the government will look at you as the number one beneficiaries. But I will like you to disabuse the minds of colleagues that this land still belongs to them. This land no longer belongs to those families”.

Diri acknowledged the immediate past government of Senator Seriake Dickson for the vision to expand Yenagoa by acquiring the land for a new city.

In his remarks, Andrew said the new Yenagoa City GRA was established by law and placed under the management of the New Yenagoa City Development Agency.

He further noted that the area was properly designed for 1300 residential layouts including commercial plots, hospitality areas, recreational centres amongst others.

Andrew said Diri in fulfilment of his campaign promise in the housing sector had resolved to transform the new Yenagoa city to be the Lekkis, the Banana Islands and the Bahamas of Bayelsa State.

He said: “In achieving this noble vision, the governor graciously approved and funds released for the payment of outstanding compensations to the five host communities of the new Yenagoa City GRA and has further directed the acquisition of the entire land space up to the airport road.

“The public should therefore take notice that the area so declared is restricted from any sale or purchase of land and development of landed properties by natives and non-natives alike. The process of acquisition commences almost immediately.

“The ministry has therefore been put on its toes and proudly assures his Excellency and indeed Bayelsans that excellent supervisory duty will be exhibited to ensuring standard and quality in this maiden landmark project.

“The ministry proudly inform that in line with the prosperity government housing policy, the foundation laying ceremony of the 504 social housing unit and other 1000 housing estate for the state civil servants and labout workforce will soon performed.”

