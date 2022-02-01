Nigeria Business icon and Chief Executive Officer of Diamonds Leeds, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu) has opened the newly constructed edifice that will serve as headquarters of his firm, Diamonds Leeds Limited in Abuja, Nigeria.

The city was held on standstill earlier today, January 31st, 2022 as the company hosted a high level gathering of business and public sector leaders at the unveiling of the Nigeria’s leading contracting and general supplies firm formally birthed in the capital city amidst high expectations.

At the upscale ceremony which was held at The Diamonds Leeds Headquarter in the city of Abuja, Diamonds Leeds Limited reaffirmed their readiness and commitment in contributing positively to Nigeria economy, Chief Ifekudu said.

Speaking at the event, the Company Chairman, Chief Kenneth Ifekudu said the company is excited by the new headquarters and ready to upgrade its operation and further fulfil its aspiration of deepening trade and investments flows in Nigeria and the world at large.

Also speaking at the event, Prominent Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa said “Simultaneously, I am happy and glad that Diamonds Leeds Limited is moving from strength to strength and steadily positioning themselves as Nigeria’s most reliable and credible contracting company.”

The well-attended launch ceremony was well attended by toasts of the society. Also, the ceremony turned into the gathering of Who’s who in Nigeria as Chief Chinedu Madubuko (Chairman, De Chico Group), Sen. John Owan Enoh, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Prof. Sani (INEC Commissioner), Sen. Human Yahaya, Sen Gyang, Hon. Chris Azubugo, Hon. Ben Nwankwo, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, Engr. Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Chief Eze Alex Adindu, Barry. Igwilo SAN (Ezeani Ikpeoma), Mr. Obialor Akalike, Mr. Nicky Jonas Okeke (Foretec Investment), Mr. Ebere Goodwill Uzozie (G.U Ebeco), Mr. Obinna Etele (Eteleson Industries), many head of parastatals/govt agencies, permanent secretaries, different bank EDs & staff, pinnacle club International members and top Nigeria socialites like Prophet Odumeje, Nollywood Veteran, Mr. Ibu and a couple of others entertained the audience at the dynamic launch.

Equally, an impressive echelon of other dignitaries and affluent Nigerians were also present at the official unveiling ceremony of Diamonds Leeds Limited Headquarters in Abuja.