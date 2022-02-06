By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–A conflict resolution expert, Dr Jackson Nkem Amayo,has advocated dialogue in solving insecurity confronting Nigeria.

This was as he tasked the federal government to name names of people it uncovered to be financiers of terrorism in the country, saying it was one of the fast ways to ending the ugly development.

READ ALSO:Amid insecurity challenges, NAF waxes stronger

He insisted that government can bring the ugly development to end if it publish names of the people in the media.

Speaking on the sideline of conferment of an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Conflict Resolution on him by the Metropolitan International University, United States of America, in Abuja,the security expert insisted that dialogue should be deployed by authorities in solving the insecurity.

The UK trained security expert said he was worried at the level of insecurity resulting from kidnappings, banditry, terrorism and other criminal acts in the country, saying they were fueling Nigeria’s disunity.

According to him,“The best approach is dialogue to pacify those who are aggrieved and resolve their differences.”

He spoke further:”We have a lot of insecurity problems and the best way is for peacekeeping. Dialogue is the best approach. This is because if the Nigerian government has really gotten to the core of people who are part of the issues I don’t think there will be a problem.

“There are people who mastermind the security problems and if the government gets to meet them, there will be a solution.

“And again, a few days ago the government said they know the terrorism financiers.

“So the best thing they should do is to publish their names on national dailies and let Nigerians know them and if the world knows them, there will be a remedy to the problems.”

Recall that the federal government through the Minister of Information,Lai Mohammed,had last week, disclosed that it had uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism as well as 424 associates and supporters of the financiers.

He, however, did not give the names of the sponsors.

Speaking on the award,Amayo,who expressed happiness that he was honoured with the prestigious award,said the development would spur him on his commitment to the growth of education in the country.