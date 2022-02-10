By Steve Oko

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again, raised the alarm that despite court order, the Department of State Services, DSS, has not allowed Kanu access to his new clothes.

Kanu’s brother told Vanguard that he had in three occasions, personally taken new clothes to the IPOB Leader currently detained at the DSS headquarters Abuja, but was not allowed by the secret police to hand over the clothes to him.

“I was at the DSS headquarters today (Thursday) to give my brother his new clothes but the DSS did not allow me to give him the clothes. This is the third time they are stopping me from giving him his clothes in flagrant violation of court order”, Prince Emmanuel lamented.

He also alleged that the DSS denied two guests of Kanu ( a lawyer and another citizen) who came to see him access to him.

Kanu’s brother called on the international community to prevail on Nigeria to obey her own court orders and allow his brother unfettered access to his clothes and guests.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja federal High Court, had during the last court appearance of Kanu, ordered that she would not want to see Kanu again dressed in the same clothe which he wore since his rendition to Nigeria in June 2021.

His lawyers had bitterly complained that the IPOB Leader has not been allowed to change his clothes since he was detained at the DSS headquarters, nor has he been allowed access to his religious materials.