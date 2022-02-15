.

‘Kaduna Govt has encroached into our land unlawfully’ – Provost

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Staff and students of the Ahmadu Bello University’s College of Agriculture and Animal Science (CAAS), Mando, Kaduna have said that the school was under threat following the demolition of the College’s security fence by bulldozers.

The ABU Agric College was situated along the same axis with the Afaka College of Forestry Mechanisation and the Permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy ( NDA) Kaduna, two institutions that were attacked by terrorists a couple of months ago.

However, journalists who visited the college on Tuesday, met bulldozers within the college area, allegedly on the orders of an agency of the Kaduna State Government, clearing a large expanse of land, even as the college fence on that part was already demolished.

The Director-General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) , Mrs Altine Jibrin did not comment on the allegation that the State government had encroached into the ABU College.

She said the matter was in court and clarified that her agency does not use bulldozers.

Already, hoodlums have started trespassing into the college as a young man was caught by the College’s security operatives picking metals from the debris without permission.

Considering how terrorists had attacked communities and formations in the area, both the students and staff said they are now living in danger due to alleged encroachment and forceful take over of its land by the Kaduna State Government and its agencies, despite a court order stopping them.

Dr Hassan Hamidu, Provost of the College, told journalists at a press conference that demolishing the fence despite a court order, had made the College so porous and susceptible to threats.

Hamidu said 80% of their students lived on campus.

“Despite a court order dated 18th January 2022 restraining the government and its agencies from encroaching the College land, the agencies have moved in to demolish the school fence and started clearing our land.”

The court order he made available to Journalists stated categorically that the Kaduna State government and its agencies should restrain, from trespassing, entering and or carrying out any action on the said land.

The Order signed by the Registrar of the Kaduna State High Court, Zaria Division, Jafaru Ibrahim, stated that the order shall subsist pending the determination of the Motion on Notice already filed along with the Writs of Summons and Statement of Claim.

“An interim order is granted in favour of the Plaintiff/ Applicant against the Defendants, restraining Defendants, their servants, agents and privies from further entering, further trespassing and/or purportedly excising the Plaintiff’s land covering 196.258 hectares situate at College of Agriculture and Animal Science (Mando), Ahmadu Bello University, specifically described by a Survey Sketch Plan and Satellite Imagery.”

The Provost said that the demolition of the fence by the Kaduna State Government agencies has exposed the College, Staff and Students to security threats considering the ravaging kidnapping and Banditry in the area.

According to him, “in 2012, a committee headed by the then Comptroller Works and Housing, was set up to demarcate the land between the College of Agriculture and Federal Ministry of Agriculture, while submitting its reports in 2014, the committee advised the Mando College to fence its own entire boundary to prevent further encroachment, which was duly carried out and has been serving as a grazing area for the college’s livestock.”

“Despite the fencing, attempts were made to take the land from the college.”

Journalists on a tour of the college saw bulldozers demolishing the fence and clearing the land that was used for students practicals.