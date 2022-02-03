Okowa

By Festus Ahon

Delta State government, yesterday, presented financial assistance to 300 victims of rainstorm and fire disaster in Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Warri South and Ndokwa West local government areas of the state.

It would be recalled that sometime in 2021, there were fire incidents in Umuagu Quarters of Asaba (Oshimili South), Umualo Quarters of Ibusa (Oshimili North) Ikpara in Warri, and Windstorm in Abbi (Ndokwa West). Handing over the relief assistance to the victims in Asaba, Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Johnbull Edema, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for approving and disbursing funds for the intervention.

Edema who was flanked by the Director of State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, stressed that the financial assistance given to beneficiaries were not intended to serve as compensation for their losses, ‘’but a way of identifying with the victims and cushioning the effects of the disaster.

ALSO READ: IED kills Civilian JTF Dep Commander, others injured in Damboa, Borno

‘’What the state has done today, is to grant succour to victims of various disasters. We cannot compensate you (victims) for what has been lost, but we will continue to do our best to put smiles on the faces of our people.”

Earlier, the Director of SEMA, Ovemeso, said the exercise was the state government’s way of sympathizing with the victims, adding that ‘’the government will not be able to compensate victims of disasters on their loss, but will assist them”.

The member representing Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Mr Charles Emetulu, who witnessed the ceremony, frowned at the seeming apathy of citizens to proposed government interventions.

A cross-section of beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen, including Mrs. Stella Ezekiel, Mr. Akpan Effiong, and Mr. Abraham Obikudo recounted their sad experiences and thanked Governor Okowa for coming to their aide in their darkest moments.

The Onotukwu of Abbi Community, Chief Matthew Udi, said; ‘’since storm destroyed our houses and means of livelihood, we have been looking forward to the government to assist us. We thank God that it is a reality today. We thank the state government for this relief assistance to us”.

Vanguard News Nigeria