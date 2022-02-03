By Emma Amaize – Agbor

Traditional rulers in Delta North senatorial district, Delta State, rose from a meeting, Tuesday, providing backing for the establishment of a new Pan-Anioma group, Anioma Union, AU, to fast-track development of Delta North (Anioma).

Anioma Union is an umbrella body of the socio-cultural assemblages of Aniocha, Oshimili, Ika and Ndokwa ethnic groups, spread across the nine local government areas that make up Anioma in the state.

Obi of Owa Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government Area, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, after a meeting at his palace in Owa, expressed confidence that the Anioma Union would stimulate the social, cultural, political and economic development of Anioma land, comprising nine local government areas of the state.

His words: “As royal fathers and custodians of Anioma land and the people, we believe the natives of Delta North must come together under one huge umbrella in unity, love and oneness to project and protect their common desires and interests not only in Delta but Nigeria as a whole.”

Obi Efeizomor called on the group to ensure that the collective interests of all sons and daughters of Delta North were taken into consideration for the betterment of all.

The forum of Delta North traditional rulers said the senatorial district needs a strong, united and powerful voice that would advance the interest and aspirations of Anioma region and her people in Diaspora in the mold of Arewa, Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Urhobo Progress Union, Ijaw National Congress and Isoko Development Union, among other socio-cultural organisations.

While appealing for total support towards the success of the pan-Anioma group, the traditional rulers advised that the Anioma Union faithfully serve the general interest of all, to stand the test of time, as the umbrella body of the present and future generations of Anioma people.

