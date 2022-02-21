By Nnamdi Ojiego

As the race for the position of the next governor of Delta State gathers steam, the incumbent Deputy Governor, Decean Kingsley Otuaro, has been described as a reliable person who always put the interest of others first.

Speaking when KBO Political Vanguard, a volunteer group rallying support for the actualisation of governorship aspiration of Otuaro, paid him a visit, the immediate past Senior Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, said he knew Otuaro so well that he could vouch for him as a reliable person to deliver on bigger and higher responsibilities.

While commending the support group for their efforts in reaching out to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders and other critical stakeholders, Funkekeme urged them to always put God first in their pursuit as it’s only God that enthrones good leaders.

He said: “The deputy governor is a good man. He is a man that has shown me kindness and as such I can vouch for him as a reliable person. So I will advice that you put God first in all you do as it’s only God that enthrones a good leader and as for me, I am waiting for the direction of the state governor as I believe that the governor will lead the way”

Earlier, leader of the group, Pastor Arex Akemotubo, thanked their host for being steadfast and committed to the present administration, which according to him, contributed to the political stability being enjoyed in the state.

Akemotubo pleaded with Funkekeme to mobilize support for Otuaro to succeed his boss as it would be in the interest of the state for someone who understands and has been an integral part of the Okowa success story to continue and consolidate on the good works of the governor.