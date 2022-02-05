By Nnamdi Ojiego

As agitation by the Ijaw ethnic nationality to produce the next governor of Delta State gathers steam, the Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum has told their counterparts from Ijaw that they would only support their aspiration if they could present a candidate who has the character and quality of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The monarchs gave this condition when they played host to their colleagues from the Ijaw, under the aegis of Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, at the palace of the Obi of Owa, in Owa Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Delta North monarchs, the Obi of Owa, Dr. E O Efeizomor, who served as Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Forum, told the visitors that their demands were legitimate but cautioned against working for politicians who do not have respect for royal fathers and traditional institutions.

He called for greater synergy and cooperation among traditional rulers to strengthen bonds of unity amongst them.

“Traditional rulers should be their brother’s keeper. We should also be wary of politician who will abandon the traditional institutions as soon as he becomes governor.

“We want a governor who will respect and support traditional rulers and the institution. If we find a politician who is like Governor Okowa and credible in Ijaw, we will look in that direction”, Efeizomor stated.

Earlier in his speech on behalf of the Ijaw monarchs, the Chairman, Capt. Joseph Timiyan (Rtd) of Ogulagha, said the consultation visit was to seek the support of the Delta North Senatorial district and other ethnic nationalities to produce the next governor of the state in 2023.

He noted that despite making huge sacrifices, contributing to the socio-economic development of the state and supporting other ethnic nationalities over the years, the Izons had not been allowed to produce a governor of the state.

“In the present Delta state, the Ijaw massively supported Olorogun Felix Ibru and Chief James Ibori both from Urhobo ethnic group; Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Itsekiri, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Anioma ethnic nationality to emerge governors.

“In the spirit of fairness, equity and brotherhood, we appeal to Anioma and other ethnic nationalities in the state to support a candidate of Ijaw extraction for governorship come 2023”, Timiyan appealed.

Members of the delegation were the first Vice Chairman, S. P Luke Kalanama of Akugbene Mein, the secretary of the forum, P S Erebulu of Kabowei; Dr. Charles Ayemi-Botu of Seimbiri; M. Oromoni of Ogbe – Ijaw; Bosu Dio of Iduwini and Hon. Justice Fiftabai of Tuomo Kingdom.

Others included Johnbull Polokowei of Ogbulugbene Mein; Emmanuel Warewini Arikawei of Obotebr; Jackson Ancoalabiri, of Kumbowei and Dr. Owoupele Danladi of Tarakiri kingdom.