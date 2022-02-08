By Jimitota Onoyume

Prominent Ijaw leader in Niger Delta, High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei, has said Ijaw nation will strengthen the senatorial zoning arrangement that has been in place since 1999 for the governorship seat in Delta State, adding that it is the most secured way for an Ijaw son or daughter to take up the plum job of governor of the state in few years to come.

High Chief Gbeneyei, the Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha kingdom, Burutu local government, of Delta State, who spoke in Warri

said power rotation had never revolved around tribe in the state.

Gbeneyei who is from Delta south senatorial district and also known as Osunminigbeke Tamara-Asain, Whale and Independence of the sea in his address made available to news men said any move to swim against the existing zoning arrangement will fail.

The address titled : 2023 Delta State gubernatorial race: the good people of Ijaw nation in the state will equitably strengthen the existing senatorial arrangement “, reads:

“The beats on the Delta State gubernatorial drums come 2023 have began among some key players on stage, particularly in the Delta Central Senatorial District and that of the Delta South. A lot of great political tribunes have indicated interest in the above senatorial districts to run the race under the platform of different registered political parties, come 2023. Indeed, 2023 is a year for Deltans to decide who will emerge as governor of the state according to the well known zoning formula.”

“The tenure of His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa will elapse, come May, 2023. It is therefore very certain that Deltans without any form of prolepsy will surely determine their next governor in the state at the polls within the dictates of the senatorial district zoning arrangement.”

“The senatorial district zoning template is what Deltans have been using to determine where every succeeding governor will emanate from. This truth does not require any further proof because governors that ever produced in the state from 1999 till date derived their strength and won their trophy consequent upon this liberal arrangement. They are all indeed protègès of the said zoning guide. Those who benefited from this fair arrangement include: His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori who first benefited from this zoning arrangement from Delta Central Senatorial District from 1999 to 2007. The second was Delta South Senatorial District comprises Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko, where His Excellency, Dr. Uduaghan Eweta Emmanuel emerged as governor in the state, from 2007 to 2015. The last is the Delta North Senatorial District where the incubent governor, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Authur Ifeanyi Okowa is from. It is very clear and sensational for reference purposes that the good people of Delta State have never adopted gubernatorial race rotation formula on the basis of tribe, local government, gender neither by federal house of representative, rather on the basis of senatorial distribution.”

“It is also worth to know that the present gubernatorial rotation methodology surveyed by the stakeholders across the state has been significantly contributed, without any disguised incumbrance to the transmogrification of political participation in the realm of producing the number one citizen so far in the state in terms of fairness, equity and justice. It is a phenomenal democratic stride as a form of modus operandi to summon some sterling remarks on our adolescent democracy, and to feather-bed it for rapid growth and development like in the developed continents. This great landmark, thus can never be sacrificed for any vested interest by any set of people with sardonic inclinations and reprehensible propensity to rule the state at all cost, particularly from Delta South.”

“It is also worth to further buttress this great truth that among the three senatorial districts, Delta Central Senatorial District is predominantly ruled by the Urhobos, Delta North majorly controlled by the Delta Igbos, while Delta South by Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri people. By May 2023, it has been on record according to the zoning arrangement that all the three senatorial districts have produced their governor respectively. In 2023, it will start all over again, applying the same senatorial district zoning template to decide our next governor from the Delta Central Senatorial District. Therefore, any body or whosoever that is launching or preparing his memory with such vaulting political ambition like Macbeth from Delta South Senatorial District particularly from Ijaw extraction to strike some deals of becoming governor, come 2023 is nothing but a preposterous demonstration of an imagery of regressive and prejudicial centeredness towards our budding “Democracy” in the state. It is totally condemnable and mockery , without reservations that such set of people are advised to soothe their interest to avoid being exacerbated unnecessary tensions in the state. This write up therefore, is also tagged as a missive of presage to such people to refrain from this anti-democratic quest for power . “

“We already have a zoning formula for our governorship. Any arrangement contrary to the existing model would not access the trophy of the day, come 2023. Delta Central Senatorial District for 2023 is a royal political consciousness that every other senatorial district must embrace. Anything more than this would be treated as ectopic display of avarice for political power against our generally accepted zoning norms and values. “

“In 2023, there is no room in the Osadebe House in Asaba for either Delta South or Delta North. The truth must be told. We can never remain in where we met or evaded democracy. We must improve on it. Therefore, I use this medium again to engage the people of Delta South Senatorial District mostly my Ijaw brothers and sisters to exercise the Patience of Job till 2031 when the governorship seat will be zoned to Delta South Senatorial District. “

“The due season of 2023 is for us to syndicate in a sound democratic faith with our brethren in Delta North Senatorial District to produce a real democrat from Delta Central as governor in the state, who is competent to gentrify the entire state for all of us, and again to birth an improved effort to strengthen our exquisite senatorial district zoning approach to safeguard our future gubernatorial elections after 2023. We as well meaning Ijaws in Delta South come 2023 will never support any one to derail from the existing formula neither wreak a travesty of fairness, equity and justice on it. Any Ijaw son and daughter with unbridle and primeval thirst for power, whirling around because of the number one seat of this state is on a mission of evasion of Izon people’s turn to produce governor, come 2031. We will not accept it because it is an affliction of turbidity on our developing democracy. “

“It should be now clear to every well meaning Ijaw man in Delta State that 2023 is the high time needed for us to produce a governor from the Delta Central who has all the charismatic endowments, versatile and patriotic disposition towards the plight of the Ijaw people in the state, having given a consensus consideration to the gubernatorial senatorial district zoning approach. “

“2023 is for Delta Central. On this note, I humbly spur my entire Ijaw people across the state to sternly support and provide the enabling environment for His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, the current Deputy Senate President to succeed as governor in 2023. This great son of Delta Central Senatorial District has done a lot that worth to be given this consideration. He is our political messiah. He is our foremost ambassador for infrastructural development. He is a well known force of our time.”

“The eclectic achievements of His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege have made him to stand taller than any other gubernatorial dreamer in the Delta Central and Delta South. The eyes have seen. The ears have heard. The records have certified that he is the original source for our new Delta State. Wherefore, the act of working to actualize the dream of His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege come 2023 should be seen as an utmost commitment and responsibility to all, perspectively my Ijaw people in Burutu, Bomandi, Patani, Warri South West and Warri North Local Government Areas respectively. He is the man whom the cap fits come 2023. The man, to whom his achievements have earned him the grace of political ascendancy in the state. Therefore, join me to change the state from its present realm of coma by supporting the political iroko tree, His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege to score a walloping victory at the gubernatorial race in 2023. “

“The anticipated emergence of His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege as governor will mark the parturition of a great Delta for great Deltans. He is indeed, apposite to the task. This astute politician has the name, strength, sympathy, accountability, meekness, consciousness and the functional popularity across the state, consequent upon his achievements that is suffice to supplant the infrastructural obscurity in the state with mighty developmental strides. Let’s erase the marks of tribal sentiment. That is the acerbic truth.”

“2023 gubernatorial ship has commenced sailing smoothly to the Delta Central, devoid of any torpedo or unfriendly weather from anywhere to wreck it, even from the Delta creeks. Assuredly, it must get to its destination. Thus, 2023 is of the Ijaws, by the Ijaws and for the Ijaws in the state to support the Delta Central. This truth must continue to be protected and disseminated to every nook and cranny in all Ijaw speaking communities, including the deep creeks. “

“The acceptable time for all Deltans to wreathe in laughter is at hand through our distinguished son, father, brother and friend, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege. He is the man, the paragon that has been destined to unveil the virgin beauty of the new Delta State that was eclipsed by whammy of poverty and infrastructural idleness, orchestrated by the failed administrations from 2007 till date.

Delta 2023 is for Delta Central.

His Excellency, Sen. Barr. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege is from Delta Central.

Therefore, 2023 is for His Excellency, Sen. Barr. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, 9th Nigerian Senate.”

Thanks and God bless as you join me in a sound and candid faith to dislodge the failed administrations in our beloved Delta State for a better all-inclusive Delta.