By Festus Ahon, ASABA

IMMEDIATE past Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief David Edevbie, former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, made the final list of the Delta Central 2023, DC-23.

DC-23, a group put together by card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to lobby for the governorship seat in 2023. The group had set up a Screening Committee to prune Gubernatorial Aspirants of Urhobo extraction.

The Secretary of the Committee, Prof Sunny Awhefeada who read the Committee’s report, said after a series of meetings and screening exercises within the given time, Chief David Edevbie, Chief Kenneth Gbagi and Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori were picked, adding that the successful persons were listed in alphabetical order.

Awhefeada said the selection of the three aspirants out of the five was after careful evaluation of the aspirants based on criteria previously agreed upon by all members of the Screening Committee.

National Chairman of DC-23, Senator Ighoyota Amori while receiving the report, commended the committee for painstakingly carrying out the assignment, appealing to those who did not make the list of three to accept the committee’s report and recommendation in good faith.

Amori said; “only one person can be Governor at a time. The five aspirants are all heroes and winners”, adding that “the DC-23 leadership shall continue to uphold fairness and transparency in the discharge of its responsibilities without fear or favour”.

He called on political leaders and stakeholders across the state to queue behind any of the three aspirants, saying that “the decision to pick one among the three now rely solely on Deltans”.

Recall that the Committee had earlier pruned the aspirants to five.