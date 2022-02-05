Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief (Amb.) Uba A. Michael has given out cash to selected women in Delta North to boost their businesses.

The empowerment which was done recently is one of the many activities lined in his quest to lift Deltans out of poverty by the time he is elected governor of the state.

The joyous women thanked Uba for the gesture and prayed for God to make it possible for his ambition to come to reality.

Speaking through a representative, the women said their businesses are now thriving due to the kind gesture of the UBACLE Group Chairman.

In appreciation, they held signs that read: “Amb. Uba Michael you are a life saver”, “God bless you Uba”, “Amb. Uba Michael you are God sent”.

According to Uba, one of the best ways to lift people out of poverty is to empower women, because when you empower a womn, you have empowered a household.

He said the empowerment will get to the other senatorial districts of the state.