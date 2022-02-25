A Niger Delta group, Itsekiri Development Congress, has lauded the management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme under the leadership of the Interim Administrator, Milland Dikio, for consultations with relevant stakeholders of the programme.

The group commended the leadership style of Dikio, who they said has been going around the Niger Delta region holding consultations with traditional rulers, youths, and people at the grassroots.

The Public Relations Officer of the group, Elder Gabriel Meni, gave this commendation on Thursday when speaking to newsmen in Warri, Delta State.

Meni, said the ongoing consultations with relevant Stakeholders of the PAP will go a long way in resolving the crisis in the region.

He added that such consultations with relevant Stakeholders will also afford the management of PAP the opportunity of meeting with the people at the grassroots and knowing firsthand, the problems of the people.

The group advised Dikio not to neglect any group in the Presidential Amnesty programme so as not to cause disaffection and stumbling block in the programme.

