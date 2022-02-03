By Etop Ekanem

The new President-General, P-G, of Ogbovwan community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Friday Onopiri, has assured the people of the community of an open door policy as the community swore in new executives to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

Onopiri, who gave this assurance during his swearing-in and his executive at the Ogbovwan community town hall said he has confidence that with the calibre of persons that made up his executive, he has no doubt that they will deliver.

Other members also sworn in are Richard Emosiwe Ubini, Vice President; Israel Omoragha, Secretary General; Awhotu Odemedeghrwu, Treasurer; Felix Obriki, PRO; Mr. Patrick Edogbeji, Assistant. Secretary and Mr. Francis Obaro, Financial. Secretary.

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bishop Christopher Onajophe of Godspower Pentecostal Deliverance MinistryOnopiri in his acceptance speech said his administration will no doubt gives room for constructive criticism that will bring rapid development to Ogbovwan community and assured the people of equal representation among all groups in the family.

Vanguard News Nigeria