By Emma Amaize

EFFURUN- PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Delta State, and industrialist, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should not give its 2023 gubernatorial ticket to aspirants, who stole resources of the state and undergoing interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Gbagi, who stated this during his consultation visit to PDP local government and ward delegates at Uvwie local government area in the state, said it would be calamitous for the party to commit such blunder.

The aspirant warned that the rival APC would feast on the PDP if it did not properly scrutinize the pedigree of the contenders, urging delegates to select honest and capable gubernatorial standard-bearers.

“So, do not sit down here for somebody who the EFCC is pursuing to come and manipulate you. You know social media more than me, EFCC is pursuing them, you are aware and you want such person to be your governor,” he said.