By Emma Amaize

DELTA-Ijaw 2023 Governorship Advocacy Group, DIGAG, has warned that zoning the 2023 governorship in Delta State to a senatorial district, thereby shutting out aspirants from other senatorial districts, will fan the flames of crisis for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The group in a statement by the Director General, Augustine Okporu, yesterday morning, cautioned: “Those propagating the moribund senatorial district zoning arrangement for the governorship office in Delta State should have a rethink. The agitation to zone governorship office to a particular senatorial district in order to shut out aspirants from other senatorial districts will spell doom for the PDP in the state.”

“It has never happened before where any of the three senatorial districts in Delta state exclusively contested the office at any given point in time. The records are there in the public from 1998 to date.

“Granted that only Delta Central people contested the 1998 PDP governorship primary, the duo of Chief James Ibori and Prof Sam Oyovbaire were the only interested aspirants in PDP that contested the election. The party did not zone the office to Delta Central Senatorial District then.

“In 2007, all the senatorial districts had aspirants that contested the PDP governorship primary at Ogwashi-Uku. It was not zoning arrangement that brought His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to power. Those who are trying to bite the fingers that once fed them should remind themselves of our recent history.

“The Ijaws were disappointed with the opinion of His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan at the PDP Caucus meeting in Asaba on the 21st of January, 2022. The former governor knew very well that it was not zoning, but Ibori’s desire to impose him on Deltans that brought him into power. We wonder why he is joining his detractors to call for zoning. Those who have their palm kernel broken by benevolent spirit are expected to do good.

“The Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, also disappointed the Ijaw people through his vexatious contribution at the state PDP caucus meeting. He was an aspirant in the 2015 governorship primary at Asaba where all the senatorial districts had aspirants that contested the election.

The question we wish to ask him: When did senatorial district zoning arrangement become a sure path to peace in the state?

“The Minority Leader should take the zoning debate to his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency. PDP governorship office has never been zoned to any senatorial district in the state since 1999. We cannot do it now, especially now that the