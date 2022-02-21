Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Urhobos of Warri in All Progressives Congress, APC, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, resolved to mobilise both party and non-party faithful for the actualisation of the 2023 governorship of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The people in a communique at the end of a well attended meeting in Warri, a copy of which was made available to the Vanguard, vowed to deliver all Urhobo wards in the area to the APC in 2023.

The people, in the communique signed by Gabriel Okandeji and Dafe Okoloko, passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Deputy Senate President for his giant strides, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Olorogun Bernard Okumagba for their outstanding leadership style.

According to communique, they resolved: “That the Urhobos in APC Warri South Local Government Area have unanimously resolved to give 100 per cent support to our Delta State and South-South leader, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and to mobilise both party and non party faithful towards full actualisation of the APC project of taking over Government House Asaba in 2023.”

“That we congratulate the New Delta State Executive Council of our Party ably led by Elder Engr Omeni Sobotie and pledge our full and complete Solidarity. “We will mobilise to deliver our Urhobo Wards in Warri South Local Government Area for the APC in all the Elections holding in 2023.

“The Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly is our Constituency and is predominantly (90%) comprised of Urhobo Wards.

Accordingly, we will do everything to ensure that the Constituency is appropriately represented in 2023.

“That the Urhobos of Warri in APC at the meeting passed a vote of confidence on (a) our amiable President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides in infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors (b) Our Delta State and South-South Leader of our Party APC and Deputy Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his outstanding Leadership and his practical commitment to the delivery of democracy dividends and our leader of Urhobos of Warri in APC, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba for his leadership and commitment”.

