.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

URHOBOS of Warri in the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the Warri South Constituency 2 is predominantly (90%) comprised of Urhobo Wards, saying they would do everything to ensure that the Constituency is appropriately represented in 2023.

The people in a communique issued at the end of a well-attended meeting in Warri, a copy of which was made available to the Vanguard, passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Olorogun Bernard Okumagba for their outstanding leadership style.

The people in the communique signed by Gabriel Okandeji and Dafe Okoloko vowed to deliver all Urhobo Wards in the area to the APC in 2023, saying they would mobilize both parties and non-party faithful to vote for the APC in all the elections in 2023.

According to the communique, they resolved: “That the Urhobos in APC Warri South local government area have unanimously resolved to give 100 per cent support to our Delta State and South-South Leader, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and to mobilize both party and non-party faithful towards full actualization of the APC Project of taking over Government House Asaba in 2023.

“That we congratulate the New Delta State Executive Council of our Party ably led by Elder Engr Omeni Sobotie and pledge our full and complete Solidarity.

“That we will mobilise to deliver our Urhobo Wards in Warri South Local Government Area for the APC in all the Elections holding in 2023.

“That the Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly is our Constituency and is predominantly (90%) comprised of Urhobo Wards. Accordingly, we will do everything to ensure that the Constituency is appropriately represented in 2023.

“That the Urhobos of Warri in APC at the meeting passed a vote of confidence on (a) our amiable President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides in infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors (b) Our Delta State and South-South Leader of our Party APC and Deputy Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his Outstanding Leadership and his practical commitment to the delivery of democracy dividends and (c) Our Leader of Urhobos of Warri in APC, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba for his leadership and commitment”.

Vanguard News Nigeria