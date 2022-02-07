Uba

Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief (Amb.) Uba A. Michael has described the position of a Delta Central lobby group, DC-23, on candidates for next year’s governorship election as being a far cry from the realities on ground.

Uba who is of Urhobo extraction in Delta Central and one of the candidates seeking to take over the number one job in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said the candidates picked by the group to represent Delta Central in a publication does not represent the wish of the people.

DC-23 had in a report said it selected three Urhobo governorship aspirants, Olorogun David Edevbie, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and Sheriff Oborevwori, as its three top aspirants for 2023 governorship race in Delta.

Uba said DC 2023 is a PDP group hence the loopsided selection that has only candidates from their party. He also reiterated that his party, the APC, is poised to take over the state and ensure that Deltans truly do enjoy the dividends of being Deltans.

Speaking with Vanguard in a reaction to DC-23, Uba said, “DC-23 candidate is not Urhobo neither is it Urhobo official position. Delta APC is united more than ever before and come 2023. APC will take over Delta.

“It is so shameful that Delta is now a Civil servant state, there are no industries anymore. The only way to revive the state is to undo whatever PDP has done in the past years.”

He therefore, said his Party, the APC will surely unseat PDP come 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria