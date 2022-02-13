Otuaro with the PDP LGA chairmen after the meeting

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The governorship aspiration of Delta State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, Saturday, received a boost as all the chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the eight Local Government Areas of the Delta Central Senatorial district, have thrown their weight behind him.

The PDP chairmen pledged their support when the number two person in the state met with them in Uvwie, to formally inform them of his intentions to succeed his boss, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, before he would commence his wider consultations across the local government councils.

Otuaro who commended the party chairmen for their loyalty and contributions towards the development and successive victories of the party in previous elections, noted that the commendable progress made in the state wouldn’t have been possible if not for their support and cooperation.

While emphasizing the need for a detribalized Deltan to succeed the governor, Otuaro stated that he has the wealth of knowledge, political will and character to consolidate on the good works and foundation laid by the present administration.

The deputy governor who prided himself as a true Deltan because of his heritage, disclosed that his agenda was designed to benefits every indigene and resident of the state notwithstanding ethnic or political affiliations.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the PDP chairman in Sapele LGA, Hon. Perkins, described Otuaro as a man of character who believes in integrity, equity, and fairness, stressing that they would do all within their powers to support him.

He thanked the deputy governor for acknowledging the importance of the party at the grassroots, adding that they were fascinated with his unique personality and approach in his consultations.

“Your candidature is outstanding. Unlike other aspirants that will just badge into our LGAs without due recognition and acknowledgment of our leadership, you are the first person that has formally called us to inform us about his intentions for the 2023 governorship race. You have done the right thing first. Your approach has endeared you to our hearts and we are grateful for the honour”, Perkins stated.

While reiterating that the party leaders would work with any aspirant that put the interest of the PDP and Delta state first, Perkins noted that the relationship between the governor and his deputy has brought stability to governance.

He attributed most of the success recorded by the present administration due to the expansive and in-depth knowledge of the deputy governor in peacebuilding and community development projects beyond ethnic and political sentiments.

The high point of the event was the prayers for the victory of the deputy governor at the polls.