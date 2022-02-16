By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Delta State Deputy Governor, Decean Kingsley Otuaro, has been described as a man with an impressive history of character and administrative competence.

The Political Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Hon. Omimi Daniel Esquire, stated this when a group, the KBO Volunteers under the aegis of KBO Political Vanguard, visited him at his residence.

The group also visited Engr. Don Ogugu, a youth leader and a known business tycoon in the state. The consultation visits were part of efforts to realize the gubernatorial aspiration of the deputy governor in 2023.

Esquire, who is a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Warri South Local Government Area, LGA, said, “the deputy governor is a brother and someone I have known for a very long time with an impressive history of the character and administrative competence.”

Also speaking, Ogugu commended the volunteer group for their efforts, vigor and enthusiasm in rallying support for the number two man in the state and expressed his readiness to “support whenever it is needed.” He also accepted to be a member of the KBO Political Vanguard.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the National Chairman, Pastor Arex Akemotubo, said their move was to mobilize supports from party leaders and other stakeholders across the state for the governorship project of the deputy governor.

Also, the spokesman of the group, Hon. Chris Eture, pleaded for the support of their hosts for Barrister Otuaro, describing him as a promise keeper.