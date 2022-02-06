Bozimo

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

AGBOR – FORMER Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, has said Delta-Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta South Senatorial District, Delta State, cannot be ambushed politically or shut out of contention for the 2023 governorship race in the state.

Bozimo, who is the Leader of Delta-Ijaw for Governor 2023 Lobby Team, stated this when he led a high- powered delegation on consultation visits to political leaders, elders, stakeholders and traditional rulers in Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas of the state.

Frowning at the manner the issue of zoning was raised at the last Delta state PDP caucus meeting, he said: “The Ijaw people cannot be shut out, we believe in inclusive government, we believe in the PDP because it is a people- oriented party… I cannot imagine a situation where they would have prevented the Ijaw nation that we could not field a candidate”.

“We do not want ambush, to say it is only the Urhobos that should contest amount to changing the goal post in the middle of the game. It is better that we all go to the field to test our popularity and not for any zone to pretend that they are anointed, we will not tolerate that anointing, it must be a level play field for the Ijaw nation.

“Urhobos have always contested every governorship primaries and to imagine that the Ijaw nation will be excluded, people who have been loyal to the state, loyal to Nigeria, especially loyal to the governor to be shut out from a level- playing contest would have been a disaster for the state and country.

“As you know, Governor Okowa is our son, when the contest was tough in 2014, it was the Ijaws that made the difference, we did not run away from our son…we have made a commitment for the governor to finish strong, we are very loyal people and we demonstrated our loyalty in 2014 when the Ijaw nation stood for Senator Okowa without any commitment, we do not believe in doing things that way.

“When we voted for Ibori we did not make any commitment, we voted for Uduaghan, there was no commitment and the Ijaws supported Senator Okowa, our loyalty has never been questioned and we demonstrated it profusely when we stood devotedly for Senator Okowa,” he said

Earlier, Chairman, PDP, Ika South local government area, Hon Jude Onyia, who spoke on behalf of leaders and stakeholders at the party secretariat in Agbor, said Governor Okowa is the leader of the party and the people would follow his decision and political directive on the 2023 governorship contest, wishing Ijaw nation well in its governorship quest.

In Ika North East, former member of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly and member of the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, Chief Ignatius Agibi, thanked the Ijaw nation for their unalloyed support to Senator Okowa, adding that the stability and peace witnessed in the state could be largely attributed to the cooperation of the Ijaw people.

“You are our friend and you will remain so, we have always maintained that where the governor goes, there we will all go, we know our friends, we do not need to talk too much. You asked for a level playing field, it is a legitimate and proper, we will cooperate with the governor to ensure that there is fairness, justice and fair play,” he said.

In the Ijaw delegation were Bozimo, his wife, Barrister Mrs. Joyce Bozimo, Deputy Majority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon.Oboro Preyor, Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Pere Gbe, Chairman, Governing Board, Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu, Chief J.T Government, ex-lawmaker, Hon. Tonye Timi, former Commissioner for Energy and Local Government Affairs, Barrister Newworld Safugha, ex-Commissioner and Head of Secreteriat, Ijaw for Governor 2023, Dr. Joel Bisina, former Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Hon. David Ekerokosu, ex-Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, national president, Barrister Eric Omare and a host of others.