.

By Festus Ahon & Chancel Sunday, ASABA

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the Traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Mike Loyibo has urged Governorship and other aspirants in the State to shun violence and play by the rules of the game.

Loyibo who made the call when he and Ijaws leaders of thought received Chief David Edevbie, a Governorship aspirant and two Delta South Senatorial aspirants, Sir Ayodele Ottighiwa and Chief Michael Diden (a.k.a Ejele), told the aspirants not to indulge in campaigns that would jeopardise the peace and unity of the state.

He said they were waiting for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s directive on the next Governor of the State, adding that; “wherever Senator Ifeanyi Okowa goes, we will go.”

Also Read:

Delta 2023: DC-23 picks Edevbie, Gbagi, Oborevwori

Loyibo said; “the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is one big united family in Delta. We are brothers and sisters, political aspiration should not cause division amongst us.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done well. Our youths are being empowered, roads are being constructed, health facilities are being upgraded, education is receiving adequate attention and we are enjoying peace.

“I want to therefore call on all Deltans to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to finish strong. We should always pray for him and pray for God to continue to guide him as he moves the state forward. “

Ijaw leaders present at the occasion were; President of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, Barr David Ekereokosu, Gen. Broderick Demeyeibo (rtd), Navy Commodore Morris Biakpara Rtd, Justice Freshman Daubry Rtd, Chief Julius Takeme, Barr. David Ekereokosu, Chief Lucky Loyibo, Chief Alex Disi, Chief Patrick Fufeyin, Chief Eric Orusaibogha, Deacon Arede Edeinmene, Hon. Dagidi Rawlings Andaye, Chief Peres Oloye, Hon. Angodi Otutu Agbor, Chief Fungeowei Azami, Chief Pelle Zenetubor, Chief Oshogbo Egoli, Dr. Doubra Collins Okotete,

Comrade Razaq Amatoru, Chief Robert Afuruku and a host of others.

Vanguard News Nigeria