By Onozure Dania

The apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ijaw Nation, Ijaw National Congress, INC, has calls on Ijaw sons and daughters to stand firm and not compromise the Ijaw position on the 2023 Delta State governorship race.

INC Publicity Secretary, Engr. Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, made the call against the backdrop of the failure of some Ijaw politicians to speak out in defence of the Ijaw position during a recent meeting of Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus.

The spokesman in a statement,said “All Ijaw sons and daughters, especially politicians, were under a duty to defend the Ijaw collective position on the 2023 governorship election, which was reached on May 22, 2021, in Warri, presided over by our eminent leader, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo.

“iNC cautions that appropriate sanctions might be meted out on Ijaw sons and daughters working against the collective interest of the Ijaw nation in the state.

“We reaffirm the collective position of the Ijaw people to produce the next Governor of Delta State in 2023,and call on other ethnic nationalities in the state to support the Ijaw position in the spirit of equity and fairness as Ijaws have demonstrated unalloyed support and commitment to other candidates and the party over the years,” he added.