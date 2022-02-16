.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly and 2023 governorship aspirant, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, said he was not going on his governorship ambition.

Oborevwori who stated this while welcoming his colleagues at the resumption of plenary drew the attention of his colleagues to a mischievous social media report designed to cause disaffection among them and the State.

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said; “the report is the handiwork of faceless, wicked and enemy of our cherished democracy that encourages open participation in our electoral process”.

Saying those behind the said media report lacked courage hence they created an avatar to unleash their falsehood and evil in the social media space, he said; “my dear colleagues, I have offered myself to serve our people in a higher capacity come 2023 and there is no going back.

“By the grace of Almighty God and the goodwill of our teeming supporters, I remain a frontline aspirant in the 2023 governorship race. In as much as I acknowledge the rights of others to pursue their political interests, people must desist from provocative and inciting utterances.

“Let us caution, educate and guide our supporters to tow the path of decency in their approach to issues. We are all brothers and not enemies and therefore, politics should be issue-based and not attack personalities”.

While appealing to all aspirants to pursue their aspirations in peace and harmony for the interest of the people and the State, he said; “we should respect the dignity and sanctity of others no matter how you feel about them”.

Oborevwori commended his colleagues for their commitment and support for the programmes and activities of the Seventh Assembly, adding that; “the leadership of the House acknowledges your loyalty and push for the success of the Assembly thus far.

“As we resume plenary today, I wish to remind all of us that we have a number of Bills to consider, process and pass before the end of this session in June. Therefore, I urge you to deploy your effectiveness and efficiency towards the passage of the Bills”.

He thanked Deltans and all residents in the State for their continued confidence and goodwill for the House, saying that; “as representatives of our people, we will at all times promote their common good, welfare and security. We are very much receptive of constructive criticism that will add value to our mandates”.

