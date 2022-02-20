Delta Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa (3rd right), Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (3rd left), Member representing Patani Constituency (DTHA), Hon Emmanuel Sinebe (1st left), Secretary to Delta State Government , Barr. Chiedu Ebie (1st right), and other members of the State Executive Council with the new Executives of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) led by its President, Comrade Peter Timothy Igbifa (2nd right), during a courtesy visit to the Governor by the group in Asaba. Friday

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- THE Delta- Ijaw Governorship Advocacy Group, DIGAG, on Sunday, said the decision of Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta State to contest the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2023 governorship primaries was unwaveringly unstoppable.

Director-General of the group, Augustine Okporu, in a statement, reacting to “impudent and arrogant” appeal by some Delta Central (Urhobo) politicians to respect non-existent zoning and withdraw from the race, said Ijaw would not be cajoled to abandon the decision.

READ ALSO:Pregnant woman, 8 others die in auto crash involving vehicle filled with petrol kegs

“On the Delta 2023 governorship race, the Ijaw nation has taken a decision which only God can reverse. We are contesting the office under the platform of the PDP. No Jupiter can change our resolution.

“We have contributed in no smaller measures to the victories of the PDP since the inception of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

“The Ijaws are not pawns that are only good at working for other people. We have more than enough qualified sons and daughters in Delta State to rule the state.

“Thank God, His Excellency, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Senator James Ebiowou Manager and Dr. Braduce Amakazi Angozi are seriously in the race.

“Our resolve to contest the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the PDP is unwaveringly unstoppable.

“We, therefore, passionately appeal to our Urhobo brothers and all other ethnic groups in the state to support the Ijaw people in the spirit of brotherliness and for the sustenance of our continued unity in diversity.

“The Ijaw nation has heard the appeal of Chief Fred Latimor Oghenesivbe about the 2023 governorship race.

“For the state to continue to enjoy the peace in the political arena, Fred Latimor and the people of Delta Central senatorial district should, as a matter of wise counsel, support the Ijaw people to clinch the PDP guber ticket,” he said.