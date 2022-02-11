.

…urges his supporters to remain focus, steadfast, committed

…commend Deltans for the massive support

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, said he was still very much in the 2023 governorship race, urging Deltans to ignore the wicked publication purporting that he has stepped down from the race.

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria,

commended Deltans for the massive support for his gubernatorial.

The Speaker who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, berated a faceless author circulating a mischievous and malicious media report with respect to his governorship ambition. He described those behind the report as mischief-makers who were acting the script of their paymasters.

Saying that the report was a deliberate attempt to promote falsehood and deceive the gullible, he said; “Deltans are wiser and cannot fall for such cheap blackmail. I am still very much in the race and as a matter of fact, I am the frontrunner.

“My purported stepping down from the governorship race is the imagination of people who are scared of the massive support I am enjoying from Deltans at home and in the diaspora, and other residents in the State.”

Oborevwori enjoined all and sundry that politics should be issue-based and not attack personalities, adding that at no time has he been invited by any anti-graft agency for questioning of fraud-related issues.

The Speaker who is currently attending a Retreat with the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, told his teeming supporters to remain focused, steadfast and committed to the collective dream of moving from Stronger Delta to Advancing Delta.