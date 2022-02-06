By Chancel Sunday

Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief David Edevbie, has appealed to Delta Ijaw ethnic group to consider him as first choice if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, decides for Delta Central to produce the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Edevbie made the appeal, yesterday, at Tuomo, Traditional head of Tuomo Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area of the state, during his consultative visit to the traditional prime minister of the kingdom, High Chief Mike Loyibo and Ijaw leaders of thought.

Ijaw in Delta South Senatorial District and Urhobo in Delta Central Senatorial District have been locking horns since last year over who should produce the governor of the state in 2023.

Ijaw leaders present at the occasion include president of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, Barr David Ekereokosu, Gen. Broderick Demeyeibo (rtd) among others.

Edevbie, in his speech, said: “there’s no two ways about it, your son is also contesting; but remember me first if it turns to Delta Central to produce the governor, and I will support Ijaw if it turns to Ijaw to produce the governor.

“Energy is my priority, we must have 24 hours power supply. Security, social infrastructure are part of my priority agenda and Ijaw will have an institution of higher learning, you will have a university under my leadership”.

However, Loyibo, in his response said that Edevbie was a qualified aspirant and Ijaw leaders of thought would meet, consult, decide and respond, stressing “when the system decides otherwise, we are going to do justice to this request”.