Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi; Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori; and former Chief of Staff to Delta State Government, Olorogun David Edevbie, in Delta State, have reacted to their selection as top three Urhobo governorship aspirants by Delta Central, DC-23, a governorship lobby group of Delta Central senatorial district in the state.

Gbagi and Oborevwori, who spoke separately on phone with Vanguard, expressed optimism that they would finally clinch the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship ticket.

However, former Commissioner for Works, Olorogun James Augoye, dropped in the list of top three governorship aspirants, after making the top five, two months back, rejected the outcome of the DC-23 screening, saying he was still in the race for 2023 governor.

Former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, also screened out, could not be reached for comments, on Monday.

Olorogun Gbagi said: “It is integrity and believability at play, I am an industrialist and my business in Government House, Asaba, is simply to industrialize the state, we are making progress and I believe that PDP will give its 2023 governorship ticket to the best man for the job, who is me.”

Rt. Hon Oborevwori in his reaction said: “We give God praise for making it possible, I feel it is the will of God.”

Director-General of Olorogun David Edevbie campaign organization, Chief Clement Ofuani told Vanguard: “Of course, the campaign organization is delighted, we know he is the best material and we know that if they seeking the best, which everybody should be seeking for in our country and state, he should naturally be among the three.

“And even if there is going to be one, he should be one but we admit that based on the scope of reference given them to produce three, he is one of them.”

On the other hand, the Delta-Ijaw Lobby Group for 2023 Governor, led by elder statesman, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, which has the Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro and Senator James Manager representing Delta South senatorial district as two main contenders for PDP 2023 governorship ticket, was still making consultations and has said nothing on consensus candidate.

The respective lobby groups and others were expected to submit their shortlisted candidates to the leader of the party and governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the final decision.

Responding to the emergence of Gbagi in DC-23 top three and talks by Ijaw lobby group, an Ijaw leader and Obaseki of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, Bomadi local government area, Chief Yusuf Eregbene, asserted: “My people (Ijaw) should not waste their time and resources. 2023 election is already concluded, Gbagi for governor is a task for Ijaw nation to produce governor in 2031.”

“This week, I will lead hundreds of Ijaw sons and daughters to declare out total unalloyed support for Urhobo nation and Gbagi for governor,” he added.

