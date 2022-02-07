By Emma Amaize

DELTA Central, DC-23, a governorship lobby group of Delta Central senatorial district in Delta State, yesterday, selected three Urhobo governorship aspirants, Olorogun David Edevbie, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and Sheriff Oborevwori, as its three top aspirants for 2023 governorship race in Delta.Vanguard learned the lobby group would likely submit the three names to the state governor and leader of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state to make final choice.

Secretary of the Screening/Pruning Committee, Prof. Sunny Awhefeada, who read the report said after series of meetings and screening exercises within the given time, they recommended the following persons in alphabetical order of their surnames: Chief David Edevbie, Chief Kenneth Gbagi and Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

He disclosed that selection of three aspirants out of the previous five aspirants was done February 6 and evaluation of each aspirant was based on criteria agreed upon by all members of the screening committee.

In his response, National Chairman of DC-23, Senator Ighoyota Amori, conmended the committee for painstakingly carrying out the assignment given to them.

He pleaded with those who did not make the list to accept the committee’s report and recommendation in good faith, as only one person can be governor at a time, adding: “The five aspirants are all heroes and winners.”

He noted that the DC-23 leadership shall continue to uphold fairness and transparency in the discharge of its responsibilities without fear or favour.

The DC-23, after the adoption of the report, called on political leaders and stakeholders across the state to queue behind any of the three aspirants as the decision to pick one among the three now rely solely on Deltans.

Vanguard News