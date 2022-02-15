Sherriff Oborevwori

Chief Sherriff Oborevwori, the Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, has joined the race for the state 2023 governorship election.

Oborevwori disclosed this at the resumed plenary of the House after a break on Tuesday in Asaba.

“My dear colleagues, I have offered myself to serve our people in a higher capacity come 2023 and there is no going back.

“By the grace of Almighty God and the goodwill of our teeming supporters, I remain a frontline aspirant in the 2023 governorship race,” he said.

While welcoming the lawmakers from the break, the Speaker commended them for their commitment and support for the programmes and activities of the House.

He assured that the leadership of the House acknowledged their loyalty and commitment to the success recorded so far.

“My distinguished colleagues, as we resume plenary today, I wish to remind all of us that we have a number of Bills to consider, process and pass before the end of this session in June.

“Distinguished colleagues, let me commend you for the peace and stability in the House.

“Delta House of Assembly is one of the most vibrant Houses of Assembly in the country.

“This is because of your collective efforts and strength of character. Let us, therefore, continue to work together with Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, our dear governor, to achieve the Stronger Delta Vision agenda,” he said.

Oborevwori added: “Therefore, I urge you to deploy your effectiveness and efficiency towards the passage of the Bills.

“The leadership of the House will continue to draw and rely on the tremendous support of members and staff till the end of the 7the Assembly.

“Let us caution, educate and guide our supporters to tow the path of decency in their approach to issues. We are all brothers and not enemies and therefore, politics should be issue-based and not attack on personalities.”

Oborevwori appealed to all the gladiators to pursue their aspirations in peace and harmony for the interest of the people and the state.

“We should respect the dignity and sanctity of others no matter how you feel about them,” he said.

The Speaker assured his colleagues and the constituents that leadership of the assembly was anchored on accountability and transparency.

He said, as the head of the legislature for the past five years, we have fared well in leading the House.

“I have not been invited by any anti-graft agency for fraud-related issues,”

