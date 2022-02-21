Ossai

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa has described the All Progressive Congress APC in Delta State as a weak party and can’t compete with the People’s Democratic Party PDP come 2023 governorship election.

Ossai on his Facebook page noted that Governor Okowa’s led administration under the People’s Democratic Party PDP has done marvelously well by investing in infrastructure, human capital developments, peace, and security.

He also said that, unlike the PDP, the APC has nothing to campaign within Delta State and the leadership of the party lacks integrity before Deltans.

He noted that as a result of the governor’s achievements, the APC will fail the 2023 governorship election irrespective of their candidate.

Ossai who enumerated the Governor Okowa led administration achievements said the Governor has delivered on his campaign promises to the people of Delta State.

“The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has made significant progress in the development of the state in the past six years.

“As of today, Governor Okowa has built a smart, strong, and resilient Delta State.

“The governor has reduced youth unemployment and poverty through his job creation programs across the state and we currently have over 100,000 youths trained and empowered by the Okowa led administration.

“What about the transformation of Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Asaba International Airport, Asaba Specialist Hospital, renovation and equipping of hospitals across the state, standard road projects, total of 799 road projects comprising 1,577.8 kilometres of roads and 908.8 kilometres of drainage channels across the state, bridges and road projects in the riverine communities in the state.

“We also have the Asaba and Warri Storm Water Drainage project, technical colleges across the state, and the newly established three new universities; the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Dennis Osadebey University, Anwai-Asaba, and University of Delta, Agbor.

“We have construction, reconstruction, renovation, and equipping of 8,617 classroom blocks and administrative buildings.

“In Nigeria today, we are the first State in the country to launch the Universal Health Coverage scheme with the birth of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission.

“The scheme has 906,768 enrollees. Providing primary and secondary healthcare services under the scheme are 471 accredited public and private healthcare facilities.

“All these are just a few of the numerous achievements recorded by Governor Okowa led Administration.

“So you see why the people of Delta State will always vote and support the PDP.

“The PDP administration from our former Governor Chief James Ibori, Dr. Emmauel Uduaghan to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been fair, just, and equitable to Deltans .” he said.