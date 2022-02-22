.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2023 Presidential Aspirant and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday expressed optimism that by next month, more All Progressives Congress, APC, Lawmakers will join the PDP in the State.

Anyim, who stated this while addressing members of the party during an enlarged meeting of the party in Abakaliki, noted that the party will soon take over the leadership of the current House of Assembly.

“I want to assure you, by next month many more will join these our Lawmakers and by the time they know it, we will take over Ebonyi state House of Assembly.

“Without these nine Lawmakers, you can’t get 2/3rd majority to do anything in Ebonyi House of Assembly.

He accused 15 Lawmakers of the Assembly who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of desperation in a bid to maintain control of the House.

The 15 APC Lawmakers had on Monday elected the member representing Afikpo North-West constituency and Deputy Leader of the House as the Assembly’s Deputy Speaker after a letter allegedly written by the Deputy Speaker, Chief Obasi Odefa revealed that he has resigned as a member of the House.

The letter was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Chief Francis Nwifuru, which led to the declaration of his seat vacant by the Speaker.

“Some people desperately are forging signatures, some people desperately are concocting members. But the fact cannot lie. Our house of Assembly members are intact, nine of them are here as you can see in this meeting.

“In this family today, we have a big fish, a member of APC BoT, a leader, a critical stakeholder in Ebonyi, the pride of Ebonyi state government, he is here with us. It is my singular honour on behalf of this caucus to present to you, Chief Austin Edeze. The empire is crumbling, it has started. It will continue to crumble”.

On his part, the Senator representing Ebonyi North and former Governor of the state, Sam Egwu urged PDP members to remain steadfast and committed to the programmes and agenda of the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria