A group, Southern Taraba Concern Citizens, has alleged that the defection of lawmaker representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, from Peoples Democratic Party to All Progressives Congress was to seek ‘political immunity’.

Aside from seeking political immunity, the group also said that the move was to ‘hide the poor performances by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.’

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the group’s Coordinator, Hon. Daniel Likam, said that the lawmaker only used allegations of witch-hunt by the State Governor, Darius Ishaku, to cover his tracks and escape his looming political irrelevance.

Likam said, “We want to make it very clear to the world that contrary to the speculation that he left the PDP in Taraba because he was not welcomed anymore in the party by our Governor, we must say that his exit from PDP Taraba is never a problem to worry about rather he decamped to the APC because the senator has lost touch with the electorates who elected him, he is on his way out of politics and government that is why he is desperately seeking for a soft landing.

“If there is any politician that has been so lucky, blessed and rewarded by our democracy since 1999 and has always been in office most of the time till now from Taraba state is senator Emmanuel Bwacha, but it might also interest you all to know he is one person who does not have any reasonable capital project he executed to his credit in our constituency considering the number of years he has been in office and the taxpayers money that he has been given to work with or even supervise its usage.

“In view of this, we are appealing to the press to beam their lights on the activities of the senator in Southern Taraba and we as a concern group from the southern zone of Taraba are ready with more facts, figures and even pictures to support our allegations and petition aside the ones we have already submitted before now.”