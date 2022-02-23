By Henry Umoru

The Senate has again raised its voice against the continued cases of insecurity in the country with massive killing and wanton destruction of property as it has urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, declare all known leaders of terrorists wanted.

The Senate has also called for the establishment of an operational base within Danko/Wasagu and Sakaba Local Government Areas of Kebbi affected by “the current rise in security challenges”.

The Upper Chamber has also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy massively, the military and other law enforcement agencies to conduct a rigorous operation in order to bring to an end the banditry and cattle rustling in the affected LGAs.

Resolutions of the Senate Wednesday were sequel to a motion entitled “Urgent need to surmount all kinds of kidnappings, banditry and related security challenges in Wasagu-Danko, Sakaba and Yauri Local Government Areas of Kebbi”.

It was sponsored by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi Central and co-sponsored by 12 other Senators.

The Senate has also urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to the affected areas, just as it called on all relevant agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and private philanthropists to come to the assistance of the victims of violence and humanitarian disaster.

Presenting the motion, Na’Allah said “it is no longer news that the bandits are moving in hundreds from village to village, house to house in search of cattle to rustle and people to abduct.

“The bandits have been reportedly laying siege around Yar-kuka, Morai, Dankade to Wadako and recently in Bena where 20 people were abducted.”

According to the Senator, if urgent steps to tackle the security challenges were not taken, the peace-loving communities may be forced to resort to self-defence by acquiring arms and ammunition.

In his contribution, Senator Adamu Aliero, APC-Kebbi South said “recently we purchased Tucano Aircrafts which can be used to move out the bandits.

“It has the ability to trace the movement of these bandits. If they are rustling cows, I wonder how they move them without being detected.

“I urge security forces to intensify efforts to stop banditry in the state.”

In his contribution, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East said, “the security situation is becoming alarming not only in Kebbi but in surrounding states like Niger. Human beings are lost every day, and we enjoy to stand and do one-minute silence.

“Apart from calling on security agencies to intensify efforts in the fight against insecurity, leaders should fear God,” he said.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said “let us never be discouraged because sometimes we fill why are we doing this when nothing is happening.

“There is a limit to what we can do but we must do what we are supposed to do well. We can only do oversight to put pressure but we can’t execute. We can’t command anyone to go anywhere but what we do here is very significant.

“We should continue to debate it and follow on with some actions. We have approved significant resources, funds recently in both the Supplementary Budget of 2021 and the Appropriation Act of 2022 for armed forces and other security agencies.

“The time has come for all security and defence-related committees to oversight on the releases of funds to these agencies.”

Vanguard News Nigeria