By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of tomorrow’s turbaning ceremony of Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation as Dan Amanar Daura, the ancient city is currently agog with thousands of youths lining the main entrance into the ancient town in solidarity with the Minister.

Amaechi who arrives Daura at exactly 5:45PM in a convoy of 53 vehicles was forced to make a stopover 400 metres before the town to acknowledge cheers from the legion of supporters who sang his praises to high heavens.

The Minister who will be turbaned as Dan Amanar Daura (trusted son of Daura) on Saturday veered off to the Federal University of Transportation to inspect ongoing construction of Africa’s premier varsity on rail transportation.

Although Saturday’s event is in honour of a man the Daura emirate believe has justified his appointment as Minister of Transportation in the past few years; a political under undertone was brought to bear as shouts of “Amaechi for President 2023,” rented the air, amidst singing and dancing by the locals.

Attired in a T-shirts and face caps with an embossed image of Amaechi, women and youths sang “Mun Aminci Amaechi Dan Amanar Daura,” (We agree with the choice of Amaechi as the trusted son of Daura), marching alongside the long convoy to the university premises.

Amaechi will be turbaned on Saturday by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk.

