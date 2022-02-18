Sports’ betting isn’t just a hobby for bettors. It’s a passion! However, the problem with the industry is that it can be a losing game.

Darryl Jenkins has taken his deep knowledge of sports betting to give bettors a significantly higher chance at success.

When Darryl Jenkins entered the scene on Instagram, he had one goal in mind: to help sports bettors win. With a staggering 97% of bettors losing on an annual basis, he knew he could turn these results around.

It doesn’t matter what your level of education is, your background, or your status. If you are not plugged into the right methods, your chances of success will dramatically decrease.

He has proven his strategic methods time and again with clients. For Darryl Jenkins, confidence and consistency are key to success. Success for him means he is able to create something that people are excited to be a part of.