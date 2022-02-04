Dara Bakes ‘N Cakes flags off ALL FOR LOVE CAMPAIGN

DARA’S BAKES N CAKES has started the 2022 Valentine ’s Day campaign tagged ‘’ALL FOR LOVE’’.

According to its creative director, Zainab Odukoya, it is to promote friendships, relationship and partnership at all levels.

“At Dara’s Bakes N Cake we recognize the power of love in relationships, hence the need to promote the message that we need to give all for Love.

“It also speaks to our need as a nation and current day society.

“There is so much selfishness, self-centeredness flying around. The antidote and cure to this is love.

“That is why we are championing this move towards a caring and loving society,” she reveals.

The ALL FOR LOVE CAMPAIGN will feature new products, treats and offers for both existing customers as well as our new customers.

The campaign is a four-week campaign that promises to be an engaging one.

The company will be celebrating love stories, showcasing acts of love and kindness and also sharing tips towards better friendship, relationship and partnerships.