Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze and Nigerian-born Arnaut Danjuma stood out in Villarreal’s impressive 4-1 win away at Los Carmenes against Granada in La Liga on Saturday.

The win meant Villarreal extended their unbeaten run to four matches in La Liga.

Danjuma scored an impressive hat-trick, including two penalty kicks.

Chukwueze also came off the bench to win a penalty kick and pick up an assist as Villarreal outplayed Granada at Estadio Neuvo Los Carmenes.

Danjuma’s first goal came 10 minutes before the half-time break from the penalty kick spot before adding his second from open play four minutes later.

Luis Milla then pulled one back, also from the penalty kick spot, only for Danjuma to score another penalty kick nine minutes from time.

Moi Gomez made it 4-1 deep in stoppage time.

The result leaves Villarreal in fifth as things stand, three points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and level on points with sixth-placed FC Barcelona.

After a poor opening to the season, Villarreal is finally hitting their stride, and the timing is good as they face Juventus at La Ceramica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

As for Granada, the heavy home defeat leaves them perilously close to the relegation zone.

They are currently 17th in the table, four points clear of Deportivo Alaves and 10 clear of bottom-placed Levante.

