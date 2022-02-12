Mr. Kelvin Oyeye

The chief Executive Officer, CEO Dan Dolor Limited, Olorogun Odafe Dandolor , has felicitated with Mr. Kelvin Oyeye, the CEO of Gares Place Hotel in Ughelli, Delta State, as he marks his 50th birthday anniversary.

Dandolor, in a congratulating message, said Oyeye is an astute Businessman that has remained a source of inspiration to the youths in the State.

He commended Oyeye for his role in creating employment for the youths through his various business fronts that have reflected in the reduction

in youth restiveness in Ughelli and environs.

“It is with great pleasure that I and my family, join other well-wishers in thanking Almighty God for his continued mercy, protection, and provision for you in the past 50 years”.