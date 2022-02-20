By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has urged the United States of America, USA, to assist in training judges in the country on how to handle cybercrime related cases.

The CJN specifically called for capacity building workshop for judges on block chain technology and online dispute resolution as it affects e-commerce.

He maintained that such cases are becoming a challenge to the judiciary “due to inadequate awareness of technology, technical abilities and capacity”.

Justice Ibrahim, according to a statement his media aide, Mr. Ahuraka Isah, made available to newsmen on Sunday, spoke when he received a delegation of US officials, led by the Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard.

He said the Judiciary was open to initiatives aimed at improving and strengthening the capacity of judicial officers in the handling of cases on emerging crime trend in the country.

The CJN further identified some of the emerging cases as cybercrime, cross-jurisdictional infringement of intellectual property rights, as well as cases related to cybersecurity and espionage.

He therefore requested for workshops for judicial officers on copyright law in the new digital environment and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards relating to intellectual property disputes.

“Capacity building for our judicial officers is our priority, while the development of the capacity of our Research Assistants and other staff of the National Judicial Institute, who are fully involved in these training programmes, is also very important.

‘’Your Excellency, without taking the cat out of your bag, I want to assure you that our doors are always wide open to welcome proposals that will be beneficial to the development of the Rule of Law and the overall growth of the Judiciary of this country.

“The National Judicial Institute will never relent in its efforts to serve as the principal focal point of judicial activities on issues relating to the promotion of efficiency, uniformity and improvement in the quality of judicial services in our courts’’, the CJN added.

On her part, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Leonard, assured that plans are underway to boost the capacity of judicial officers in the country to handle some of the emerging crimes.

“This courtesy call is an opportunity to encourage the Nigerian Judiciary to continue collaborating with the United States Mission, including in raising the profile of intellectual property (IP) protection which is essential for Nigeria’s development and international partnerships’’, she stated.

She said the US government is seeking to increase its capacity-building engagement on cybersecurity issues, adding that her country is interested in continued collaboration with the Judiciary and courts through its International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Office (INL) and Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT).

Ms. Leonard hinted that the US was exploring how best to support Nigeria’s judicial processes during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, Justices of the Supreme Court that were on hand to receive the US delegation, were; Justices Olukayode Ariwoola, Inyang Okoro, Amina Augie, Ejembi Eko, Uwani Abba-Aji, M.L.Garba, H.M. Ogunwumiju, Abdu Aboki, Adamu Jauro and Emmanuel A. Agim.

Others at the occasion were the Administrator of NJI, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, President of National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, Secretary of National Judicial Council, Ahmed Gambo Saleh, NJI Secretary, Abubakar Maidama, as well as the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajio Sarki Bello.