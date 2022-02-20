By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the polity gets heated ahead of 2023 general elections, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Sunday, put it across to President Muhammadu Buhari, that there is no more excuses tenable to prevent assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill retransmitted by the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, along with Centre for Liberty, Raising New Voices, CLRNV, and Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative, YSAD, where they reminded Buhari about his interview on national television in January 2022, assuring that he would assent to the bill if the National Assembly reworks gray areas including expansion of the procedure for nomination of candidates by political parties.

However, the statement also mentioned that with the corrections and additions made by the National Assembly, and the bill retransmitted within record time to the President for assent after meeting his conditions, the President has lingered and delayed signing the Bill into law.

Expressing worry over the delay by Mr President to assent the Bill, the CSOs said they are apprehensive as this would throw the electoral process into deep trouble, which they called on the President to avoid such from happening in the interest of Nigerians and those unborn.

The statement reads in part, “We hope that the President Buhari and his aides have seen the trending video of the commitment he made to sign the electoral bill based on conditions that have been met by the National Assembly.

“We hope that the President will rise above sentiment, petty politics and the misadvice of his Attorney General, to honour his words and protect his name.

“We make bold to say that the two clauses on Consensus and Resignation of Political Appointee are in tandem with best practices and Nigeria’s evolving political economy.

“President Buhari has the prerogative to propose further amendments to the Electoral Bill 2022, after assent has been granted, like he did in the case of the Petroleum Industry Bill and 2022 Appropriation bill.

“Mr President must allow his bitter experience for approaching the courts on three consecutive occasions over faulty elections to propel him to sign the electoral bill and leave the country’s electoral process better than he met it.

“While the President has been condemning the activities coup plotters in other countries, we sincerely hope that here in Nigeria he will sign the Electoral Act and help to avert those things that made democracy to become distasteful in those countries.

“Democratic watchers home and abroad may not be wrong to interpret the failure of the President to sign Electoral Bill as a plot to supplant the democracy in Nigeria.

“There is no longer any excuse tenable enough to prevent the signing of this bill.”

However, the statement pointed that it has become expeditious for Buhari to do the needful by assenting to the bill on or before February 22, 2022 “if the dates fixed for the 2023 general elections by INEC must be met.”

The statement also added that the President should consider the 200 million Nigerians calling for assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and reckon with history.

“The President must not allow the enormous resources invested by the lawmakers and the people in producing this bill to be wasted”, the statement added.