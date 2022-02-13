Hails Marwa-led NDLEA’s achievement on fight against drug traffickers

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Sunday, expressed worry over ritual killings in the country perpetrated mostly by young people to get rich under drug influence and called for special funds meant for National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to fight the menace.

This was contained in a statement signed by Executive Director, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, AAGDI, and endorsed by Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative, YSAD, where they pointed out that the rising incidents of ritual killings and crimes committed by young persons are appalling.

According to the statement, drugs dealers, addicts, and casual users are the root cause of the alarming rise in ritual killings, insurgency, crimes, and violent robberies as they call for urgent intervention.

The statement reads in part, “Drugs are driving a lot of misery, we need a funding plan for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, under the leadership of Gen. Buba Marwa.

“Today, we have found a patriot who is fearless, willing, and able to fight this scourge to a standstill and we must support him and his agency with the necessary funding and tools.

“Drugs are the big factor and drive as crimes alarmingly paced on the ascendancy level; many young Nigerians under the guise of yahoo-yahoo are carrying out ritual killings, more young Nigerians are being recruited as terrorists and insurgents.

“We must act fast now that we have someone (Gen Marwa) who has committed to an all-out war on drugs to clean up Nigeria’s crime-plagued streets.”

However, the CSOs in the statement called for special funding arrangements where the Federal government, well-meaning corporate organizations, development partners, and well-spirited individuals support the fund as it will go a long way to boost operations of the NDLEA to drastically reduce drug abuse in the country.

“The National Assembly must go beyond a call for emergency declaration on ritual killing; it must ensure that the NDLEA is adequately funded and supported to fight this scourge.

“The sub-nation governments, international partners, and the private sector must support the NDLEA with all that is required to save the future of this country.

“We must fight this crime to create safer environments for families, our girls, women and build confidence in our boys and men so that we can be sure of our tomorrow,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the CSOs in the statement hailed Chairman of NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa, over-commitment and massive achievement recorded in the fight against drugs.

They also urged Marwa not to relent in the fight, especially, amidst the insecurity challenges facing Nigerians, as he continues to ‘serve to save’ Nigeria.

“Fighting drugs dealers and addicts is not an easy task, and we must continue to pray for him and encourage him,” the statement pointed.

Vanguard News Nigeria