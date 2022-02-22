…expresses worry over PDP’s silence on delayed signing of Electoral Bill

By Gabriel Ewepu

A pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Tuesday, called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to wake up to its responsibility as opposition party to check the Buhari-led administration to safeguard the democratic space.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Convener, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, and addressed to the National Chairman of PDP, with subject, ‘An Open Demand To Provide Purposeful Opposition And Halt The Sinking Ship Of Governance’, which was dated February 22, 2022.

The group in the letter pointed that PDP is not living up to expectation as an opposition party, because it had remained silent over the delayed assent of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, after it was retransmitted to him by the National Assembly.

It also accused the PDP of saying no word to move Buhari to sign the Bill, and asserted that the party was aloof and helpless when the Buhari-led administration came on board in 2015, which shortly started alleged harassment, arrest and intimidation of perceived enemies including judges of the Supreme Court.

The letter reads in part, “We write this open letter to you in our capacity as a pro good governance, rule of law and human rights group.

“You will recall that since 2015, the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sat aloof, hands akimbo and thoroughly disillusioned while the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to run the country aground. All anti people policies emanating from the government of the day has been met with a lukewarm or no response from the PDP.

“We recall that in 2016, the PDP offered no resistance whatsoever while the Government of the day invaded the homes of our most revered judges, desecrated same and arrested our Judges like common criminals. It is a testament to PDP’s weak position to note that none of these judges were ever convicted. They were rather humiliated for simply doing their jobs, ultimately resulting in the death of Honourable Justice Ngwuta.

“While Nigerians generally excused PDP’s hibernation and tied it to its humiliating defeat at the 2015 election, there were no excuses when the President repeatedly refused to sign the Electoral Act into law and PDP failed to galvanise the citizens towards a push for better electoral reforms, beginning with the signing of the Electoral Law. Smarting from bulldozing its way with anti-people’s policies, the government of the day began to systematically borrow money that generations unborn may not be able to pay up. Again, there was no resistance from the PDP.

“We also remember the numerous human rights abuses perpetuated by the government of the day and state agents, without even the least resistance by the PDP. Rather than provide purposeful leadership, the PDP has taken solace in issuing lame press releases that do not circulate beyond Wadata house. For a party that once labeled itself the biggest party in Africa, this is a shame!

“It is with the foregoing in mind that Nigerians generally heaved a sigh of relief when the new National Working Committee headed by you was sworn into office. Nigerians expected a robust opposition. However, it appears the spirit of press release and junketing associated with the Secondus-led NWC has yet again taken over the party. The party has failed to even galvanise its members in the National Assembly to put up resistance, even if symbolic, to the government’s persistent borrowing. Rather, you have made it a duty to attend every PDP governor’s forum meeting or other events organised by PDP governors, as though you were elected to be a governor!

“Once again, and for the fifth consecutive time, the President is on the verge of declining assent to the Nation’s Electoral Act Amendment Bill. There is no word from PDP on this serious issue that affects the nation’s democratic space. We therefore ask, what is the problem with PDP? What manner of spirit has invaded the party that it cannot challenge the bad governance presently being experienced in Nigeria? Why is the PDP keeping quiet while economic saboteurs and state agents import contaminated fuel into the country, at the detriment of the average Nigerians? When will the PDP wake up from its slumber?”

However, the group in the letter exonerated itself from any party affiliation for calling on the opposition to do the needful.

“Although we have no affiliation with the PDP or any political party whatsoever, we are, however, constrained to write this open letter to you because evil persist when good men do nothing. When the political actors put their personal interest over and above that of the nation, the citizens look up to the civil society to take the baton and do what must be done”, it added.