A rights group, Northern Youth Network (NYN) has said the decisive offensives carried out by the Nigeria Airforce with support of ground troops on terrorists and bandits in the northern part of the country has brought a lot of relieve to communities that were tormented by activities of the criminals.

Particularly, the group explained that the declaration of BokoHaram/ISWAP and bandits as terrorists has provided the impetus for the military to use maximum force to eliminate terrorism and its sponsors in the country.

In a statement signed by the convener of the group Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed pointed out that the within the past 3 weeks, the Nigerian Airforce assisted by the ground troops have eliminated several commanders of the terrorist and bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Kaduna and along the lake Chad River basins with thousands of them surrendering to the military.

“The Northern Youth Network has observed with great pleasure, the victories recorded by the Nigerian military in the war against insurgency and banditry in the country in the past weeks”, the statement noted.

Recall that the Nigerian Military recently confirmed that Troops of Operation Hadin Kai eliminated more than 120 Bokoharam insurgents in the last two weeks, while over 50 have been arrested in various operations across the north west and north east region of the country.

In one of the operations troops apprehended Sani Suleiman, bandit commander loyal to a notorious and wanted bandit, Bello Turji. Similarly, NAF jets bombarded one of the major bandits camp in Farar Doka, where over 43 bandits were eliminated. In Niger state, NAF airstrikes and military gunships destroyed bandits’ camps, eliminating over 37 bandits including their leaders.

According to the group, troops with the collaboration of civilian JTF while in another success, on fighting patrol neutralized scores of BokoHaram /ISWAP terrorists on Dunga Lawanti village near Gubio in Borno State.

“Earlier, weapons, motorcycles and other items were recovered from the insurgents. The Northern Youth Network profoundly appreciates the Nigerian military and particularly the Chief of Air Staff, Marshal, Isiaka Oladayo Amao. We celebrate the soldiers for taking the war to the enclaves of the terrorists”, the statement noted.

The group further averred that as an association which has been involved in peace building in states ravaged by BokoHaram/ISWAP insurgents, the news of these successes is cheering and heart warming.

It commended the focus and determination of the military, most especially the Nigerian Airforce and gallant troops, who have decimated the terrorists within these weeks adding that the successes were novel, impressive and unprecedented and urged Nigerians to support the war against insurgency and banditry.

“We rise to commend the Nigerian military. We particularly commend the air component for the sustained bombardment of terrorist enclaves and top commanders in the last 3 weeks. The Chief of Air Staff is appreciated for the heat turned on the insurgents with intensive air strikes. We celebrate the ground troops who support the air component by sustaining a fierce offensive on fleeing terrorists and bandits”

The group, further tasked the military to sustain and intensify the heat on the terrorist until they are eliminated and peace restored to the affected states and regions in compliance with President Buhari’s determination to hand over a peaceful country to his successor.

“After years of insurgency, peace has finally returned to Muna community in Borno State, Damasak market has been reopened and some major roads which were closed down have now been opened to traffic. We deeply commend the Nigerian Army and the Airforce for such proactive and result oriented tactics to the war against insurgency and banditry”, the statement added.

