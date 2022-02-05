Nigerian crypto expert, Nyce Ayuk has raised concerns by projecting stiffer regulations from government in spite of the growing popularity of the trade across the globe.

Nyce Ayuk who is also an expert in eCommerce and has authored a highly acclaimed book on e-commerce as the new wealth frontier in Africa.

He revealed, “Hanging over the cryptocurrency space is the threat of more regulation. This year, there will be more plans in the works from Washington D. C., Europe and across the world about crypto currency regulation. Central banks will continue to tinker with existing laws and come up with new guidelines that will make crypto currency safer for both traders and investors. These regulations are envisioned to make cryptocurrencies less susceptible to attacks by cybercriminals.”

“Only in September last year, the Chinese authorities declared that all cryptocurrency transactions in China was illegal. While the United States has no intention of banning cryptocurrency, the US authorities are more likely to put in place, stricter regulations to insulate traders and investors from getting hurt.

Biden’s $1.2trillion Infrastructure bill signed in November last year includes crypto tax reporting provisions that will make it easier for the FIRS to track crypto activities among Americans. Stricter regulations means that investors/traders should learn to keep all records of capital gains and losses on their crypto assets.

According to Nyce Ayuk, “The volatility of the crypto market is the reason why there is a convergence of opinion to the effect that one should keep crypto currency investments to less than 5% of your total portfolio. In effect, never invest anything that will unsettle you should you incur a loss. Regulatory announcements may inject further volatility and affect the price of cryptocurrency. Everything taken into consideration, I believe that regulation is a good thing for the industry as it will give people more confidence in cryptocurrency.”

As a result of his competitive spirit and an innate gift from the cradle, Nyce caught the entrepreneurship bug quite early in life. At the age of 10, he started exploring business opportunities and began selling drawings he made from his superheroes (Arnold Schwarzenegger – Commando, Sylvester Stallone – Rambo, Michael Dudikoff – American Ninja) to his peers.

He became a photographer to his secondary school classmates, taking pictures of them but never appeared in any. He fried and sold groundnuts, hawked iced water, and sold second-hand clothes.

At the age of 16, Nyce Ayuk became a young worker at a Chinese company (WEMPCO) and was saddled with the responsibility of peeling logs of wood used in the production of plywood. The wages he got from doing this enabled him to raise money to buy his essentials and to settle other bills at the time. Many years later after graduating from the university, Nyce won a scholarship to study for his Master’s degree in the United Kingdom. After his post-graduate studies, he created a School Management App (KIIPTAPZ) and started learning how to monetize it using Facebook Ads and Google SEO. He achieved some success in this endeavor, but nothing would compare to what was to come.

His education both in Africa and the UK had a transformational impact on him and prepared him for a flourishing career in the business world. When he arrived in France from Africa where he was born, he was propelled by his ambition to explore the huge possibilities online.