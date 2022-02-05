.

—Seeks alliance with other parties for 2023 elections

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

One of the opposition political parties, the Allied People’s Movement, APM, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the amended Electoral Act recently passed by the National Assembly to enable INEC to prepare adequately for the 2023 general election.

APM said that the act is crucial for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

This was contained in the communique issued at the end of an emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the party on Saturday in Abuja.

The communique was signed by Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dabo Dantalle, National Chairman and Mr Oyadeyi Ayodele Adebayo, National Secretary.

The communique read: “NEC passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dabo Dantalle and commended his visionary, purposeful, dynamic and progressive administration that has led to the growth and national acceptance of our great party by Nigerians which positions it as a party to beat in future elections in the country.

“NEC mandated the National Chairman and the National Working Committee (NWC) to initiate a process for the conduct of State Congresses and National Convention of our great party after the 2023 general election.

“NEC mandated the National Chairman to negotiate with like-minded political parties that will want to enter into alliance or coalition with our great party, APM in contesting various offices in 2023 general election, and still maintain the party’s cherished ideology.

“NEC passed a vote of no confidence and suspended the entire Board of Trustees (BoT) until further notice.

“NEC adopted a new membership card with a code for effective membership drive and identification of members.

“NEC demanded free, fair, credible, transparent, peaceful and inclusive elections and urged INEC to all political parties and their candidates contesting the elections.

“NEC urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the amended Electoral Act recently passed by the National Assembly to enable INEC to prepare adequately for the 2023 general election crucial for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

“NEC is alarmed by the spate of insecurity in the country and urged security agents to expedite action with a view to crushing these terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and their sponsors, and bring them to book.”

Vanguard News Nigeria